Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

morning. more sunshine tomorrow; it warms up a little bit; highs at 22. we'll warm up a little each day into the weekend. 30s on thursday. nearly 40 on friday. 50s possible for the weekend - with lows dropping to 6. it's going to feel like it's in the negatives again tomorrow morning. more sunshine tomorrow; it warms up a little bit; highs at 22. we'll warm up a little each day into the weekend. 30s on thursday. nearly 40 on friday. 50s possible for the weekend the wabash valley isn't alone -- in dealing with - with lows dropping to 6. it's going to feel like it's in the negatives again tomorrow morning. more sunshine tomorrow; it warms up a little bit; highs at 22. we'll warm up a little each day into the weekend. 30s on thursday. nearly 40 on friday. 50s possible for the weekend the wabash valley isn't alone -- in dealing with - with lows dropping to 6. it's going to feel like it's in the negatives again tomorrow morning. more sunshine tomorrow; it warms up a little bit; highs at 22. we'll warm up a little each day into the weekend. 30s on thursday. nearly 40 on friday. 50s possible for the weekend the wabash valley isn't alone -- in dealing with