Purdue Extension Classes

Posted: Tue Jan 16 04:39:17 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 04:39:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for Purdue Extension Classes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and natural resource educator with purdue extenion of vigo county. the master gardener's spring intern class is a popular program! discussions include nsects, plant diseases, how to take care with molls, raccoons, trees and much more. to sign up, call 812-462-3371 to register. the fee is $85.00 which includes a comprehensive book. the spring classes will run from february 8th through may 5th on thursdays from 6 until 9 p.m. at ivy tech's workforce development offfice in terre haute. a winter meeting will be held on february 14th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the wabash valley fairgrounds. cost is $10.00. this meeting is targeted to farmers. farmers can learn how to get the most out of your crops and keep them healthy. also, get dicamba training. the meeting will include guest speakers and lunch. register by february 7th by calling 812-462-3371. extension.purdue.edu/v igo

