Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

- a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for day - partly sunny and cold - a high at 13; feels like numbers in the minus teens. there's a chance for flurries before noon, and another chance this evening. lows tonight drop to 6; again, feeling in the negatives. more sunshine tomorrow, a little warmer at 22. 30s by thursday. [h3]truckers mon vid semi trucks are notorious for being jack-knife