Sycamores in close game again

ISU lost to Mo. State 76-73.

Posted: Mon Jan 15 19:47:18 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 19:47:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Sycamores in close game again

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to practice this week after another close game.. the sycamores in their 5th- straight contest that came down to the final minute.. preseason conference favorite missouri state coming away with a 76-73 win sunday.. i-s-u is now 3-3 in the missouri valley conference.. which has turned out to be a very competitive league.. and coach greg lansing says his team is right there after six conference games. we're just doing so many good things, but not quite enough. you have to earn your victories and the margin for error is real slim in this league. you look across the board from top to bottom, and most of the games are pretty close. if you don't play well, you're not going to have a chance to win. but we've played pretty well. indiana state continues league play wednesday when they travel to evansville. that's it for sports.

