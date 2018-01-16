Speech to Text for Phegley at Strive365

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

would like to head out somewhere sunny and warm.. but one local star returns to the wabash valley today.. oakland a's catcher and former north standout josh phegley back in terre haute.. he's spending the afternoon meeting with young ball players from the valley at the strive 365 complex.. the event is part of pacesetter sports bat demo day.. phegley signing autographs and playing catch with some fans.. he's back in the hoosier state for a little while before getting ready to head to arizona for spring training.. phegley says he always enjoys meeting ball players from the wabash valley.. i mean it's cool that they have somebody they can look up to that's like them and grew up like them in terre haute and that's local and that can dream big and know that it's possible. i enjoy feeling that way about it. but i also like to be a regular guy and show them that i was just like them and that anyone can do it. indiana state basketball