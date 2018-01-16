Speech to Text for Dispatcher helps after baby is born in the shower

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

he took more than just calls for slide-offs today. instead of a car in a ditch... it was a baby in a shower! 9-1-1 dispatcher "eric cox" say a man called saying his sister had just given birth in the home. cox told the family what to do until the ambulance arrived. he says he was calm in the moment... and did what he was trained to do. [b8]sullivan baby-sot "after the call just kind of like 'shew' just kind of caught off... like surprise! we had all those wrecks and stuff going on when i picked up that 911 call whatever it was, i was expecting another accident and they surprised me with that." mom and baby were taken to the hospital. they are in good condition. and... it's a boy! news 10's lacey clifton will have more from the new mom tomorrow on news 10. patrece an alert tonight .. that has both health and travel