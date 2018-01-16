wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

wx_icon Robinson 14°

wx_icon Zionsville 15°

wx_icon Rockville 13°

wx_icon Casey 10°

wx_icon Brazil 13°

wx_icon Marshall 13°

Clear
Special Weather Statement - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jan 15 16:13:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 16:13:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph.

