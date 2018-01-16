Speech to Text for Alumnus Leaves Rose-Hulman $1.1-Million Bequest to Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

celebrating some very good news today. a huge gift for the college! alumnus "rick conn" passed away recently. he left the institute a gift of $1-point-1 million dollars. more specifically, conn left it to the "department of computer science and software engineering". the department will use part of that money to diversify the students and faculty within that department. "we really want to make sure that we're giving them experiences that will serve them well as they go into the future, that they have diverse classmates to work with, that they have a diverse faculty to interact with, and they see individuals in a lot of different roles that will make it out into the workforce... that's just normal for them." /////////// computer science is rose-hulman's second most popular major on campus. ranking only behind mechanical engineering.