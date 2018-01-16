wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

National Reporter speaks at Rose

John Qunones of ABC News

Posted: Mon Jan 15 16:02:39 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 16:02:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

hope with local college students. you may recognize "john quinones of a-b-c news. he's the face behind the popular news magazine show "what would you do?" quinones is a mexican- american from san antonio, texas. he had some strong words about the current situation in the white house. words he shared with students. "i think when politicians speak these ugly words, it gives permission for other people to say 'well, i can say it, too, cause they're saying it, right?' and that's dangerous. words matter. character matters." ///////// prior to working for abc news, quinones worked for a station in chicago. rose-hulman is also celebrating some very good news today. a huge gift for the college! alumnus

