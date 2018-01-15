wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

Clear
Building Peace by Piece

Terre Haute Children's Museum

Posted: Mon Jan 15 16:00:10 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 16:00:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

celebrated by visiting the terre haute children's museum. the "bricks for kidz" program created a "peace for martin luther king day" activity. kids were invited to create peace signs and liberty bells out of legos. the group wanted kids to think about what peace means to them. "we can talk to the kids about what martin luther king day means and why we celebrate it. and one way we can have a fun activity is to build something that represents peace .." "bricks for kidz" is beginning partnership with the childrens museum.. the peace event was a great way to kick it off! a change might be on the way for the indianapolis

