AG announces expansion of Indiana’s Human Trafficking Unit

Additional investigators and attorneys are being assigned to the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit in the Indiana attorney general’s office.

Posted: Mon Jan 15 15:54:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 15:54:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for AG announces expansion of Indiana’s Human Trafficking Unit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in the hoosier state. now it'll receive some "additional support". that's according to an announcement the indiana attorney's general office made. leaders said they're assigning additional investigators and attorneys to the "human trafficking investigations unit". it's all a part of "human trafficking awareness month". the investigators will include former police officers and prosecutors with law enforcement experience. the department will spend time with hoosier schools. they hope to teach "educators" how to spot the warning signs in children. indiana state university students spent the day giving

