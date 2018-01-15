Speech to Text for Snowfall makes for a busy day for tow truck drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to the snowfall. and...that made it a really busy day for tow truck drivers. news 10's abby kirk is live at a terre haute towing company. she's here to give you a first hand look at one driver's busy day. i'm here at durr's towing services on "3rd" avenue....a full parking lot.... and that's because... "take a look at this..." the snow....on the ground...is causing very slippery roads for drivers... and... that's means a busy day for towing companies...as they worked to pull those vehicles off the road. nat the start of the week... nat "it's been non-stop for every truck all day long." and... a quite the day for jason wilson.... nat because when snow falls.... nat "i'd rather it be 75 and sunny." duty calls....for the triple "a" in terre haute. nat slick roads.... and slippery intersections.... nat "allow yourself some extra time." wilson got one call after the other .... nat i rode along with him as he responded to three incidents in an about one hour. nat "whatd ya do? push it over?" "ya..." five tow trucks at triple "a" worked non-stop since last night... nat "have a good day sir!" police responded to nearly 15 crashes ....and more than 10 slide-offs.... nat "we got called to a police accident." sgt. joe watts says people speeding too fast...for the conditions. "people are in a hurry. they see this little bit of slush on the road. they want to increase their speed, it's deceiving. and it causes a number of crashes." a warning to all ... "it's like preaching to the choir, but you can't judge what the other person is going to do and how much distance you are going to give yourself." as the road conditions get worse as the night goes on ....wilson says you can call 812-235-hook ...for help. wilson or one of the others here at triple "a" will be there in a matter of minutes. drive safe out there. for now, live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. the changing winter conditions have already resulted in closures and