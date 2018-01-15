Speech to Text for Sharing the snowy roads with semis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jack-knife or slide-off victims in the winter. as news 10's lacey clifton explains -- the "everyday driver" could play a part in that. nat fred stanley has more than 45 years of experience behind the wheel of a big rig. "the last 15 to 20 years traffic has tripled out here. things have changed and you've got a lot that's been added with it, accidents and things." and the number of accidents only increase during the winter. many truck drivers get a bad rep for driving too fast for conditions. stanley says thankfully-- he hasn't been in any accidents -- but he's always cautious on the road. "you try to do your best and get it there but there's no need of taking a chance hurting somebody or even yourself having an accident just for a load of freight." as it turns out -- stanley says there's a lot the everyday motorist can do to help themselves-- and semi truck drivers be safer. this includes putting the phone down-- and giving semis extra breathing room in the winter. "try to keep your distance and then if you are in the process of passing one, try to get on around them and get back in rather than lay out there run side by side with them." he adds its especially important in the winter to make sure you're seen. "if you're actually probably within 15 to 20 feet behind a truck and if you're pretty much centered with him, he don't even know you're back there." but while making a semi driver aware of your presence -- don't make "this" distracting mistake. "late at night a lot of times, i've even had big trucks come up behind ya with the bright lights on and that gets pretty aggravating and a lot of times you get the cars with their lights on and not thinking to turn them off. i don't know if it's just not caring or what but it glares in your mirrors and just kind of interferes with your driving." small adjustments anyone behind the wheel can make for safer travels for all. in vigo county -- lacey clifton -- news 10. "2"-teenagers escaped serious injury from an accident due to icy roads. it happened just after