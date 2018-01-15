Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. [d3]weather quiz low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. a local baseball star