Semi slides off the I 70 on ramp

The ramp was closed for several hours

Posted: Mon Jan 15 15:41:43 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 15:41:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Semi slides off the I 70 on ramp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

conditions across the wabash valley. it was the cause of several car slide-offs throughout the day. that included this one near interstate 70 and u.s. 41. it's by honey creek mall. indiana state police told news 10.. a semi was trying to make it onto an on-ramp when it slid off this afternoon. the driver was treated and released for minor injuries. that ramp remains closed at this hour. [b5]truckers and driving-pkg semi trucks are notorious for being

