Speech to Text for Winter Weather blankets the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wabash valley. good evening and thanks for joining us. a winter weather advisory has been "extended" in indiana. storm team 10 chief meteorologist kevin orpurt is tracking this system for you. we'll turn to him first thing for more on what you can expect heading into the evening hours. [b2]first weather-wx center tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. wind chill values as low as -14. west wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. tuesday a chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9am. mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. wind chill values as low as -15. west wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday night a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -4. west wind around 7 mph. [b3]current conditions live-live storm team 10's brady harp is checking in on your current conditions. he's live right now along 3rd street in terre haute. he joins us now to give you a look at what's happening now. brady? most of the snowfall was light fluffy snow. this is dangerous moving into the overnight due to strong winds. some roads have been cleared through the day but do not let your guard down if you have to travel because these roads could see more snow be blown over then as we move through the night. temperatures right now are low and it feels very cold. definitely bundle up if you have to go out and if you do not have to go out then stay inside. back to you guys in the studio. this winter weather made for slick travel