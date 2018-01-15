Speech to Text for Soup Bowl Benefit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

catholic charities about the soup bowl benefit. the soup bowl benefit, an evening of music, conversation, soup and bread, will place saturday, february 3rd in the maryland community church with 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. seatings. at the event, attendees along with area artists, chefs, sponsors and volunteers come together to support terre haute catholic charities foodbank. through a simple bowl of soup, a spotlight is shone on the issues of hunger in our communities and friends and neighbors are encouraged to share their abundance with those in need. those attending will purchase a handmade bowl for $25 and have it filled with soup from area chefs and restaurants. seating and handmade bowls are limited. 232-1447 ccthin.org tickets can be purchased online or at the catholic charities office. "snow overnight -- and more expected