wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 22°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jan 15 09:52:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 09:52:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

even colder. lows tonight drop to 0; it will feel like it's sub-zero tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 14 with continued chances for flurries. lows tomorrow night at 5 - with increasing clouds. a popular event "will be here before you know it". taper off this afternoon - with a few flurries still possible before dusk. then, it's going to get even colder. lows tonight drop to 0; it will feel like it's sub-zero tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 14 with continued chances for flurries. lows tomorrow night at 5 - with increasing clouds. a popular event "will be here before you know it". taper off this afternoon - with a few flurries still possible before dusk. then, it's going to get even colder. lows tonight drop to 0; it will feel like it's sub-zero tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 14 with continued chances for flurries. lows tomorrow night at 5 - with increasing clouds. a popular event "will be here before you know it". taper off this afternoon - with a few flurries still possible before dusk. then, it's going to get even colder. lows tonight drop to 0; it will feel like it's sub-zero tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 14 with continued chances for flurries. lows tomorrow night at 5 - with increasing clouds. a popular event "will be here before you know it". taper off this afternoon - with a few flurries still possible before dusk. then, it's going to get even colder. lows tonight drop to 0; it will feel like it's sub-zero tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 14 with continued chances for flurries. lows tomorrow night at 5 - with increasing clouds. a popular event "will be here before you know it". and tickets are on sale "right

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It