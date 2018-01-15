wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Clear
FBI extends search for Delphi murderer into southeast Tennes

The FBI has extended the search for the murderer of two Delphi teenagers into southeastern Tennessee, according to a post on Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page from Sunday night.

Posted: Mon Jan 15 09:48:09 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 09:48:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for FBI extends search for Delphi murderer into southeast Tennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"for the alleged murder" of "two delphi teenagers" -- into south- eastern tennessee. this is all "new" for you this midday-- this is according to a post "on the bledsoe county sheriff's department facebook page" -- from sunday night. indiana state police say-- they cannot comment either way on the post. no other details were provided "why the search was expanded". "abigail williams" and "libby german" were killed while walking on a trail in february. police are trying to track down the killer "one year later". indiana state police released "an audio recording" -- "two images" and "a sketch of the person" they believe is responsible. as always, if you want to leave a tip -- you can call "844-- 4-59 -- 57-86". new from overnight-- a

