Speech to Text for Police urging all drivers to use "extreme caution" while tra

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now!! few inches of snow layering the ground that second round of snow is almost here! this extra snow is definitely making the roads slick. it's also making it hard to see out here. but we do know the roads are messy right now. slow down and be careful. even though today is a holiday -- there's a long list of school delays and cancelations. those can all be found on our website at wthi tv dot com. live in th - kt news 10. some of you will be able to stay inside - away from the few inches of snow layering the ground