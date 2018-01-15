wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 20°

wx_icon Rockville 23°

wx_icon Casey 24°

wx_icon Brazil 23°

wx_icon Marshall 23°

Police urging all drivers to use "extreme caution" while tra

People throughout the Wabash Valley are waking up to a blanket of snow. The second round of snow is in full force Monday morning.

Posted: Mon Jan 15 06:21:36 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 06:21:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

now!! few inches of snow layering the ground that second round of snow is almost here! this extra snow is definitely making the roads slick. it's also making it hard to see out here. but we do know the roads are messy right now. slow down and be careful. even though today is a holiday -- there's a long list of school delays and cancelations. those can all be found on our website at wthi tv dot com. live in th - kt news 10. some of you will be able to stay inside - away from the few inches of snow layering the ground

