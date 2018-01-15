Speech to Text for Local YMCA gets fresh paint job with extra help

nothing like a fresh layer of paint! that's whats making the vigo county y-m-c-a look like "new" again! the "y" recently reached out to "lowe's home improvement" and requested a paint donation for their fitness room.. lowe's not only donated the paint -- but they also sent "five" volunteers to help! that's where they spent the morning giving the room a fresh look. "a lot of our members and our staff are really excited to see this come to fruition and jump on the opportunity to help out. so it's been really exciting to see something that looked a little bit dated just look totally new." the y-m-c-a is a non-profit organization and gregory says they depend on community support just like this ...