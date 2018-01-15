Speech to Text for Voting bills big discussion at crackerbarrel session

election day will be here before you know it. people submitted forms last week to be considered for office. but when it comes to the ballot -- there may be some changes in the works "before" you cast your vote. news 10's garrett brown explains. [b11]voting bills discussed-pkg saturday at the first crackerbarrel session of the year many topics were discussed. one of the biggest was about voting. it's a topic that has picked up more momentum after recent voter turnouts. carolyn callecod is the president of the league of women voters in vigo county. she was one of many who stepped up to the podium to ask these officials questions. the topic she approached them about was about our voting system. "vigo county has one of the lowest voting turn outs and so does the state of indiana. so we want to explore different options into how to increase voter turnout." state representative clyde kersey has been one of the leading state officials when it comes to the election process. he has proposed many ideas. one of which is same day voter registration. this would allow people who may not be registered to vote to do so at a voting center. "with the electronic system we have now, computers and the information we have on people we can register people on election day and let them vote." another idea discussed is a mail-in ballot system. ballots would be mailed directly to homes. voters would then mail their filled out ballot back. the goal is to reduce the amount of lines at voting stations while saving the state money. "it increases voter turnout. it also saves the state and the county a lot of money in the terms of election cost." both are bills representative kersey is working on. but it still may take some time before headway is made. either way citizens like callecod are just happy to have their voice heard. "i'm just glad they're listening and we just hope that they will follow through." the next general election will take place in november. but if you would like to get your voice heard the next crackerbarrel session takes place february 10th. back to you.