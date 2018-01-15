Speech to Text for Sullivan County man arrested after string of burglaries

two burglaries in sullivan county is now behind bars. police arrested 24-year-old kyle wilson of sullivan, indiana. it all started with a call just after 4:30 tonight near the 800 block of county road 200 east. sheriff clark cottom said an elderly woman told them a man forced his way into her home. police were able to track the man down two hours later near section and silver street in sullivan. that's after police say someone reported a suspicious man with a hammer -- smashing a car window. police say that man was wilson and they arrested him. within minutes -- police say they received "another" burglary call in the 200 block of south state street. officials say the homeowner told them they came home to their glass door smashed. police say that burglary also happened tonight. further investigation -- police say -- led them to connect wilson to both crimes. wilson is in the sullivan county jail where he faces a string of burglary charges. police are still searching for a missing