Car catches fire in Vermillion County

The snow caused a potentially dangerous situation for one driver in Vermillion County.

Posted: Sun Jan 14 20:42:22 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 14 20:42:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Car catches fire in Vermillion County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

vermillion county. this is after 2 o'clock saturday morning -- near the pilot gas station. that's where deputies arrived to a car on fire. sheriff mike phelps says the driver got stuck in a snow drift. police say the driver noticed flames from the passenger side while trying to get the car out. fire crews from perrysville were on hand to put out the blaze. no injuries were reported. a message from police tonight... watch out

