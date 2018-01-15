wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Officials say electrical problem caused house fire in Vigo C

Snow started to come down as crews responded to a house fire on Sunday night.

Posted: Sun Jan 14 20:39:54 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 14 20:39:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Officials say electrical problem caused house fire in Vigo C

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

house fire in vigo county tonight... it happened around 8 o'clock at 2-18 north 9th street. that's in west terre haute. the sugar creek fire department was one of the agencies on scene. they told us an electrical problem in a wall started the fire. no one was home at the time. officials say the home suffered a lot of smoke damage -- resulting in about 20-thousand dollars worth. [b4]vermillion county vehicle fire-wipe vo snow made for a dangerous situation in

