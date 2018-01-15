wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Semis overturn due to bad weather

Interstate 70 felt the effects of recent weather conditions this weekend.

Posted: Sun Jan 14 20:37:05 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 14 20:37:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Semis overturn due to bad weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

winter storms. this is what our news 10 crew saw along interstate 70 today. that's where crews helped clear the westbound area -- near marshall, illinois. crews on scene told us two semi trucks overturned because of friday's road conditions. when we spoke with them -- they said clean up would take a little more than an hour. no traffic issues were caused. [b3]x crime alert-vo four people are facing drug

