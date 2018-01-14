wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear

"Final Descent Outdoors" star makes stop in Clay County

Brad Clay from "Final Descent Outdoors" came to First Christian Church.

Posted: Sat Jan 13 21:38:46 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 13 21:38:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for "Final Descent Outdoors" star makes stop in Clay County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in clay county tonight... brad clay from "final descent outdoors" came to first christian church in brazil. that's where spoke at the sportsman's dinner. "final descent outdoors" is a popular big game hunting show -- involving a ministry aspect. clay says he uses the common passion for the outdoors as part of his message. "we all have this thing in common and it's a passion for the outdoors and i love to come and share stories and meet folks that have the same passion that i do" tonight's sportsman's dinner invited local hunters to learn more and improve on their hobby. this event is one of more than 40 stops clay will make. a false alarm sends fear... "my

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It