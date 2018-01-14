Speech to Text for Rose hosts Bluffton in DH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hosting bluffton in a double header.. 2nd half.. stephen schueth gets the ball up top.. he drives into the lane with the floater.. rose up by 8 with 7 to play.. next possession nick mcgrail with the pretty mid range jumper.. that puts rose up by 10.. bluffton though scores 9 straight to make it a one- point game.. john czarnecki in the low post for the easy two.. engineers down by one now.. when schueth knocks down the corner three... rose back on top.. bluffton going the other way.. beavers get a clean look at three.. and it's good... rose would get a chance at the buzzer but they couldn't get it off.. bluffton holds on to win 73-70 over rose-hulman. in the 2nd game at rose- hulman.. the women facing off.. engineers against bluffton. 2nd quarter.. debie gedeon for rose-hulman drives and rises for the short range jumper.. engineers with the lead.. later in the quarter.. engineers in transition.. gedeon again takes it into the middle and another short jumper.. she caught fire just before halftime.. still in the 2nd.. the lay-up is off-mark but gedeon is there for the putback before the buzzer.. what a second quarter for her.. engineers go on to win it 64-40. that's an active d-three record 31 straight home wins for the engineers and ten in a row on the season. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick