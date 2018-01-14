Speech to Text for WRC Wrestling Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

championship meet.. the warriors well- represented at 126 pounds.. trevor hardman in the semifinal records a near fall.. he'd win the match and a second-straight conference title at 1-26. at 1-38.. south vermillion's thomas brooks pins north vee rival chance shelton.. brooks finishes at 2nd place in the conference.. rockville's matt sliz also wins his semifinal with a pin.. the rockville senior finishes 2nd at 1-52.. later.. south vermillion's joey shew gets a great takedown against north vermillion.. he wins a close match by 5-3 decision.. shew finishes in 2nd at 182 .. but the guy to keep an eye on in the conference in his teammate josh roehm.. he's just throwing boys around in this tournament.. the south vermillion junior is 27-2 on the year and he's the w-r-c champ at 1-70. and to make it better, he did it on his birthday. with 12 straight