Speech to Text for Lincoln beats Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

unbeaten in the new year.. but vincennes lincoln hoping to change that this afternoon.. alices hosting arrows. 2nd quarter.. ty drake for sullivan .. he's a shooter.. buries the three to try and get the golden arrows moving.. later.. shane garner from the corner .. that's just off.. but look at the strength from ike chastain.. the 6-5 junior gets the rebound and the putback.. but on the other end.. lincoln was rolling.. jackson fortune strikes from downtown.. he's loving it with the follow through. later.. a second chance before halftime.. isaac lane tosses it up and in to beat the buzzer.. vincennes lincoln hands sullivan it's first loss of 20-18.. alices beat the golden arrows 59-45. [e4]wrc wrestling meet-vo we're flying through the winter sports season..