News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Cold today, but the snow is gone...for now.

Posted: Sat Jan 13 06:19:56 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 13 06:19:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the cold is back and it's here to stay for now. day time highs today getting to 20 with a few flurries hanging around through the morning. tonight, mostly clear and cold. overnight lows down to 1 tonight. then tomorrow, clouds start to roll in, but temperatures not moving much. 20 again for the day time high. monday we bring the chance for snow back into the forecast, and by tuesday, day time highs only in the single digits.

