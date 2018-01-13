Speech to Text for Terre Haute Double Dual

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

several teams were competing at the terre haute double dual.... no one had anything for taylor austin in the women's mile run .....she won the race and set a new meet record with a time just over four minutes and 51 seconds, that was also a new p-r for taylor... rose-hulman's josh hennig won the d3 400 meter dash..... the rose men finished second at the d3 competition to washington university and isu men took second as well, behind illinois state at the d1 level... brittany neely gave the isu women another victory, she captured the 800 meter run.... isu women beat illinois state 76-75 at the d1 level and rose women fall short to washington university in the d3 compeition that does it for sports, we'll have more news