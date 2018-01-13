wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 21°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 19°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Jan 12 19:39:23 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 19:39:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

area tonight.. news 10 stopped in brazil, indiana earlier. you can see cars were moving a little slower than normal as they drove through slush. [d3]weather-wxwall a 10 percent chance of snow before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. saturday night before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. saturday night before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. saturday night before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. saturday night before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It