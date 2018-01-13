Speech to Text for Sledding at the Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to enjoy a snow day today! i.. i'm having really fun. that was how a lot of people felt out at out deming park in terre haute this afternoon. dozens of families were sledding on the big hill at the front of the park! there were a few wipe outs... but everyone seemed to be having fun. the "snow fence" will be up through the winter if you want to check it out for yourself! [c3]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now