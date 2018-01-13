wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Macy's going out of business

haute. we told you recently the honey creek mall location will close in march. today -- we saw people with liquidation signs. news 10 reached out to macy's corporate offices. they told us the liquidation process is in fact underway. it's handled by a third party. now take note... this means the terre haute store no longer participates in macy's advertised sales. it also won't honor macy's coupons nor gift cards. the blue and gold welcomed lebron james to indiana today..

