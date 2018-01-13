Speech to Text for Cracker Barrel Session

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

political leaders in the wabash valley. the vigo county public library is once again hosting cracker barrel sessions. local lawmakers will be available to talk to the public. this year's first cracker barrel session is tomorrow. it'll begin at 10 a-m in the library's lower level. news 10's rondrell moore will be the moderator for tomorrow's session. we're learning more about the macy's closure in terre