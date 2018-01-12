Speech to Text for Crews find human skull during construction project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10 they do "not" suspect foul play's involved in the discovery of a human skull. the company "core redevelopment" is converting the "old icon building" into lofts. construction workers on that job site found the skull yesterday. news 10's jon swaner joins us in studio to explain what this discovery means for the project as construction continues. ////////// patrece, rondrell, i spoke with eric seal of core redevelopment. he said the discovery of a human skull on this job site didn't surprise them. seal said they knew the icon building was next to an old cemetery... the old indian orchard burial ground. /////////// this is what's left of the cemetery. this sign calls is the indian orchard cemetery. we also found records its called the old indian orchard burial ground. it's terre haute's first cemetery. according to the vigo county historical society, it was no longer used after the 1840's. anyone buried here was to be moved to woodlawn cemetery. former coroner dr. roland kohr... "disturbing a cemetery or a grave is not permitted. it's against the law." core redevelopment told us crews stopped work immediately. they then contacted the department of natural resources. that's the state agency that protects old burial sites. they've since made contact with a anthropologist from indiana state university. "part of the problem is without expertise, such as someone who is a forensic anthropologist, we don't know if those bones have been in the ground for 150 years or 5 years or a year and a half." work has resumed 'inside' at river front lofts, not in the area where the skull was found. core redevelopment hopes to meet with the antrhopologist this weekend or early next week. core says if he wants to be present at future digs, they'll cooperate with him and the d- n-r. /////////// according to the vigo county historical society, the indian orchard burial grounds was terre haute's first cemetery. it was the final resting place of some revolutionary war veterans. the city stopped using the cemetery when construction of the erie and wabash canals started. all remains were to be moved to woodlawn cemetery. and there's an interesting legend connected to indian orchard cemetery. i'll post that for you on our website, wthi-tv dot com. back to you.