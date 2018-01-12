wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Clear
Friday Early Weather

Friday Early Weather

Posted: Fri Jan 12 14:31:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 14:31:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Early Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

preventing us from allowing "sky drone 10" to take flight "right now".. but this morning. we got the all clear for lift-off! "sky drone 10" hovered high above farmersburg. really.. a pretty picture there capturing some of the aftermath of this winter storm. just another way storm team-10 can take a look at weatherconditions for where you live! [d3]weather-wxwall tonight a 10 percent chance of snow before 7pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 21. north northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 2. light north northwest wind. growing concern at this hour.. as kids are doing what's called "the tide pod challenge".

