wx_icon Terre Haute 26°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 26°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 26°

wx_icon Marshall 26°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Latest on Oswald Investigation

Latest on Oswald Investigation

Posted: Fri Jan 12 14:28:23 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 14:28:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Latest on Oswald Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute police about the case of alice "anita" oswald. one week and one day ago, divers found oswald's honda c-r-v. they found it in this pond in southeastern vigo county. that vehicle, along with oswald, have been missing since early november. the body of a white female was inside that vehicle. police sent d-n-a samples to a lab in hopes of identifying the body. the police chief told us they're following all leads. they're also being very careful when processing anything found inside oswald's vehicle. [b18]oswald folo-sot "it's just a long process, because if you speed that up, you're going to destroy evidence. and we can't afford to do that, so we're going to err on the side of caution and do it the proper way and get as much evidence as we can." ///////// plasse said some items in the car were frozen. those items have to thaw out.. then completely dry out.. before they can be properly processed. you

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It