Latest on Oswald Investigation

haute police about the case of alice "anita" oswald. one week and one day ago, divers found oswald's honda c-r-v. they found it in this pond in southeastern vigo county. that vehicle, along with oswald, have been missing since early november. the body of a white female was inside that vehicle. police sent d-n-a samples to a lab in hopes of identifying the body. the police chief told us they're following all leads. they're also being very careful when processing anything found inside oswald's vehicle. [b18]oswald folo-sot "it's just a long process, because if you speed that up, you're going to destroy evidence. and we can't afford to do that, so we're going to err on the side of caution and do it the proper way and get as much evidence as we can." ///////// plasse said some items in the car were frozen. those items have to thaw out.. then completely dry out.. before they can be properly processed. you