Speech to Text for Missing Greene County girl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

county authorities in regards to a missing juvenile. [b12]missing juvenile-fs fs this is "17"-year-old "jessica lynn" of linton. police say she left her home around 11:30 wednesday night .. and hasn't been seen since. "jessica" is described as being a white female.. with brown hair and brown eyes. she's "5"-foot "3".. and weighs "2"-hundred pounds. she also has a few tattoos. "jessica" was last seen wearing a black jacket with wool lining.. carrying a red and black under armour back-pack. if you have any information on "jessica's" where-abouts.. call crime stoppers immediately. [b13]x developing story-vo some changes could