Speech to Text for North Sweeps South in the pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

probably put us back in the run for second. terre haute south beat terre haute north each of the eight years in the pool... thursday the patriots showed their rivals that there's a changing of the guard! packed house at the aquatic center for the annuval north-south boys and girls swim meet.... we'll start with the girls...south's leona gibson wins the 200 yard freestyle.... girls 100 im it was north freshman jessie breitwiser taking home first place... 50 yard freestyle saw north margaret demchak win in 26.92 seconds ... apsara sakbun smoked the field, giving south a win in the 100-yard freestyle.... amanda waldbieser has dominated for years...the north senior gives north a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 yard backstroke... lady patriots win easily 122-64..... on the boys side.... best finish of the night was 200 yard im .....north's jackson brett-wiser and michael deckard tied for first, south nathan hernndez was third....all three were seperated by .14th a second.... george west gives south a win in the 50- yard freestyle... amani vincent blew away the field in the 500 yard freestyle .....hte patriot junior won by 20 seconds... 100 yard backstroke saw north senior koby powers come away with the win... the boys side came down to the final event, the 400 yard freestyle....nat han sommer was the anchor leg for the patriots who won the event, the patriots also took third which clinched the win... terre haute north boys rally to win 95-91 to end south's run and compelte and the patriots sweep... next year when parke heritage high school opens, the football team will be led by brian moore....