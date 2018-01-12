Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

can immediately see slow moving traffic there on u-s highway 41. "sky drone 10" took flight high above farmersburg. from this perspective.. this video captures a pretty and calm picture. farmland is getting a taste of snowfall there... and as the day progesses, it will get more. look for the snow showers to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the to taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the evening hours. then, get ready for some frigid air. the sky will start to clear tonight, with lows at 13. it will feel like it's in the negatives tomorrow morning. partly sunny tomorrow; a high at 22. then, clear and arctic tomorrow night; lows at 4; wind chills sub-zero. have a safe and warm weekend. still to come -- some hoosiers say -- the