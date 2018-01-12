Speech to Text for News 10 Team Coverage of winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

telling us all week long -- a winter storm is hitting the valley this morning. it's bringing a wintery mix of sleet and snow. and -- that all means some dangerous driving conditions. news 10's brittany earl is live here in terre haute -- to tell us just how slippery it is out there. ////////////// that is correct melissa! folks, you are going to here us say this "a lot" -- but the roads are very dangerous this morning!! if you were like me -- and looked out your window -- you noticed rain -- but by 3:30 eastern time -- it was nothing but ice pellets. my car door was actually frozen shut -- so you'll need to take some time warming up your car. right now -- as you can see -- no snow on the ground but if you take a closer look -- it's just straight ice!! i just spoke with indiana state police and vigo county sheriff's department. both say -- so far it's been quiet. trooper "charlie boller" has been talking to other troopers out on the road. he says, they say indot has been extremely proactive and out all night putting chemicals and salt on the road. trooper boller also mentioned i-70 is clear now -- but that could change in a second. but again i-70 is icy and indiana state police hopes most drivers "are smart" and stay home today or avoid driving. folks it's simply not safe this morning. don't forget you can find the latest travel updates and weather updates by staying with wthi on and online. or checking in with the storm team 10 weather app! also "vigo county highway department" took a pro- active approach. reporting live in terre haute, i'm brittany earl, news 10. back to you. [g6]kiley clark co. weather live 3-live we have "you" covered in both indiana and "illinois" this morning. news 10's kiley thomas is live in marshall, illinois -- to break down the front end of this storm. ////////// you just heard from brittany that the roads are icy in terre haute. at "5:30" we mentioned it took us "time" to get here. normally it would "25" minutes to get here. i just got off the phone with police. they say -- we've been here since "time" -- take a loo at our car right now we're seeing freezing rain here in marshall illinois. snow expected? we're going to stay here and keep you updated with the front end of this storm. there are also ways to check live road conditions no matter where you live. i'll show you how to do that in our next half hour. live in marshall illinois -- kt news 10.