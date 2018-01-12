Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers 1-11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to investigate a burglary. tonight they need your help identifying suspects. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explaines in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers needs your help in identifying two burglary suspects. according to vigo county sheriff detectives, futurex industries has reported multiple burglaries and thefts over the past few months. those individuals responsible have stolen several items valued at thousands of dollars. take a look at the images captured from inside the factory. the first suspect appears to be a heavy set, white female with blonde hair and glasses. the second suspect appears to be a heavy set, white male with dark hair and possibly some facial hair. the suspects' light brown chevrolet s 10 pickup truck was also captured at the scene by exterior security cameras. if you have any information on the identity of the suspects involved, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats. crews unearthed a skull at