Speech to Text for Red Barn goes PINK

fighting breast cancer. tonight "pink of terre haute" got a little help of its own. the "red barn at sycamore" farm went "pink" for a fundraiser! there was a dinner and silent auction. two terre haute north students put the event together for their "deca" project. i think it was a lot of hard work.. and i think it's all paid off. everyone in the community was supportive of what we've done. and we're thankful for that support. i just think we couldn't have chose a more deserving cause to do it for. gattrell and partner jenna burd raised more than 10- thousand dollars for "pink of terre haute" "you" can help the organization as well. we've linked you to information on how to give on our website. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. we're getting a better look