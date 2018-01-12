wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

Mats for the homeless

the homeless in our community. a local group of volunteers wants to help. they need your support. we caught up "post 1-oh-4 american legion" and "central christian church" tonight. they're making "sleeping mats". they braid plastic bags together. the groups are making the mats for the upcoming "point in time" homeless count. volunteers are glad to work together for this cause. a lot of them are out on the ground. and i was told there are people even along the river banks sometimes that go into tents. and some of these people are so ashamed they won't come out. so, they will hang these by their tents so they'll end up coming out for them. you can find information on how to volunteer on our website.. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. we also have information about the upcoming "point in time count" there. the north--south rivalry takes a "dive"

