wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 24°

wx_icon Rockville 19°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 19°

wx_icon Marshall 19°

Clear
Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Meadows Shopping Center

Meadows Shopping Center

Posted: Thu Jan 11 19:50:44 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 11 19:50:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Meadows Shopping Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is under new ownership. news 10 spoke with mark zimmerly today. he's one of the center's new partners. zimmerly lined out the plan for the shopping center. he'd like to see new offices and small businesses calling meadows home. "we were able to keep this local. someplace that the community can come shop and have a relationship with the people that are running the retail stores." zimmerly said he hopes to give new businesses a space to start out without the big price tag. winter creates even more obstacles for

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It