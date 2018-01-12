Speech to Text for State of the State focus group on opioids

fight the opioid epidemic is not good enough. news 10 told you about what republican governor eric holcomb calls a "balanced approach". he says he has a focus on prevention... treatment... and enforcement. new's 10's heather good joins us now with more from her special focus group. a significant portion of the governor's state of the state address focused ways to end the opioid epidemic. members of our focus group say some steps don't go far enough... some hoosiers say the governor is playing catch- up... with his plan to curb the opioid epidemic. this plan involves increasing the number of treatment facilites statewide from 18 to 27. governor holcomb says this will mean no hoosier will have to drive more than an hour for help. "if they're trying to maintain their own recovery, they're trying to work and to seek other kinds of treatment they're going to need, that hour away could be the difference between being successful and not." others say it's not good enough... they'd like to see more options so families can stay together. "i think children are a big motivator for them and so they can encompass the entire family and so then we're not separating mom from child." the governor wants to require doctors to use a monitoring system to prevent over-prescribing drugs to patients. some agree that is a good step... but still wonder what impact it will have on doctors... "oh my here we come with more regulation on doctors ..." they also question if it will make it harder for patients to get the care they need. holcomb's final point is enforcement. he says anyone caught dealing drugs ... resulting in someone's death... will go to jail for a long time. "i don't think his statement, that was the right statement to make. we need to offer these people some help." others say it could be diffcult to prove drug dealers are at fault. "i do believe they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law but i feel like that it's going to be a fight to prove that that particular person who manufactured that particular drug was the one responsible for that individuals death." you'll hear from the focus group one more time tomorrow night. this time they'll talk about changes within the indiana department of child services... and their overall impressions of the governor's leadership. you can find the rest of our coverage from the address at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.