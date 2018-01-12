wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

New city council rules

Posted: Thu Jan 11 19:48:35 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 11 19:48:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

council may help keep things moving. the council passed some proposals tonight. there will no longer be "sunshine" council meetings. th council will meet twice a month in "regular sessions." that means members can vote and introduce new topics at "both" meetings. and council members will now vote on items through a "paper" ballot. those votes will be read aloud during meetings. the council also approved changes to the police application process tonight. previously... the department had to keep applications for "two" years before asking for new applicants. now... it's just a "one year" list. the goal is to get more people to apply. a psychiatrist says his evaluation of the teenager accused in the mattoon high school shooting is complete. now, he'll testify at a hearing next month. the shooting injured one

