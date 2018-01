Speech to Text for Drive-in movie theater update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute. if everything goes to plan, it should be open by summer. it would be located near lafayette and park avenues. the owners spoke with city officials regarding "zoning" this week. we're told by area planning -- more permit work is still needed on the site. however, that should be worked out in the next month or so. "k -j- b theaters" is building the